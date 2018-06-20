FTC puts data, privacy under spotlight with new hearings - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

FTC puts data, privacy under spotlight with new hearings

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE- This Jan. 28, 2015, file photo shows the Federal Trade Commission building in Washington. The Federal Trade Commission says it plans to hold broad-based hearings about technology, competition and privacy of a kind i... (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE- This Jan. 28, 2015, file photo shows the Federal Trade Commission building in Washington. The Federal Trade Commission says it plans to hold broad-based hearings about technology, competition and privacy of a kind i...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Federal Trade Commission says it plans to hold hearings about technology, competition and privacy of a kind it hasn't held in more than 20 years.

The hearings were announced by the FTC's new chairman, Joseph Simons, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump.

The antitrust lawyer says he wants input on a wide range of topics, including enforcement actions the FTC can take to deter unfair and deceptive conduct related to data collection. The agency will also look at corporate mergers, market power of tech platforms and the effect algorithms and artificial intelligence have on consumer welfare.

The commission plans to hold up to 20 public hearings from September through January after hearing comments about what it should focus on by August.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Supporters of Trump steadfast despite immigration uproar

    Supporters of Trump steadfast despite immigration uproar

    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-06-21 05:01:37 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-06-21 05:12:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on protecting American workers in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on protecting American workers in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
    Trump supporters steadfast even as photos of children in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage.More >>
    Trump supporters steadfast even as photos of children in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry

    APNewsBreak: Schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry

    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-06-21 05:01:44 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-06-21 05:12:19 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...
    APNewsBreak: Schools where late doctor claimed ties are mum on any connections as Ohio State investigates sex abuse claim.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Schools where late doctor claimed ties are mum on any connections as Ohio State investigates sex abuse claim.More >>

  • At least 3 "tender age" shelters set up for child migrants

    At least 3 "tender age" shelters set up for child migrants

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-20 01:12:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-06-21 05:05:50 GMT
    Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

    More >>

    Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly