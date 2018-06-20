Jill: The chance of needing an umbrella Wednesday versus yesterday is a little higher

A very hot day is on tap and temperatures will easily climb into the 90s and feel hotter. Spotty showers develop this afternoon across Central Alabama and scattered showers and storms form in west Alabama.



A system to our west brings us some showers overnight and numerous showers and storms on Thursday. We don’t expect severe storms, just wet travel conditions.



Summer officially begins at 5:07 a.m. tomorrow, which is known as the summer solstice.



Unsettled weather pattern looks to persist on Friday and Saturday with a 50-60 percent coverage daily of showers and storms. Increased cloud cover and rain will mean lower afternoon highs in the 80s.



Next week the rain chance spikes on Monday and then settles down a bit after that.



