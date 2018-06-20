Trump postpones Thursday's annual congressional picnic

Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:01:56 GMT
(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of PMQs at parliament in London. The British government is facing anoth...
British Prime Minister Theresa May says the United States is wrong to separate migrant children from their parents, but has rejected calls to cancel President Donald Trump's visit to Britain next month.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's postponing this week's picnic for members of Congress, saying the timing "doesn't feel right."
The annual event for lawmakers and their families had been planned for Thursday night. He did not say when it would be rescheduled.
Trump said Wednesday at the White House that "it doesn't feel right to have a picnic for Congress."
Trump is under mounting pressure to reverse the administration's immigration enforcement policy that has led to more than 2,300 migrant children being separated from their families at the southern border since May. Trump met with House Republicans at the Capitol on Tuesday night to discuss immigration.
Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...
Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone...More >>
(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this March 30, 1942 file photo, Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for California, holds the youngest child of Shigeho Kitamoto, center, as she and he...
AP Explains: US has split up families and detained children throughout its history.More >>
(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). In this photo taken with a red television camera control light in the fore ground, German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint statement with the Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte prior to talks at the chancellery ...
Angela Merkel says Germany remains fully committed to the Paris climate accord, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the agreement.More >>
