Senior GOP senator defends embattled EPA chief

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior Republican senator on Wednesday mounted a strong defense of embattled Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt amid months of federal ethics investigations, calling the allegations against Pruitt "outrageous" and "lies."

Sen. James Inhofe, from Pruitt's home state of Oklahoma, spoke after summoning Pruitt to a one-on-one meeting this week to discuss more than a dozen allegations that Pruitt has misused his office to obtain perks and material benefits for himself and his family, including costly, taxpayer-funded premium-class trips and round-the-clock security.

"This is the type of outrageous lies you hear in Washington that people don't have a chance to respond to," Inhofe said.

He spoke at a Senate confirmation hearing for two administrative appointees to the agency, which quickly turned into a sparring session about Pruitt.

Inhofe interrupted Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware as Carper listed some of the ethics allegations against Pruitt that are the topic of congressional and federal investigations.

"That's very inappropriate," Inhofe told Carper.

Inhofe, who expressed concern last week about Pruitt's ethical troubles, told lawmakers he had spoken to Pruitt directly, and now believes the news media is the source of much of Pruitt's trouble.

Inhofe said Pruitt's job, for instance, required him to take trips to Morocco and Italy, and said any negative characterization of the travel was "just a lie."

Inhofe also denied Pruitt had erred in obtaining hard-to-get tickets to the Rose Bowl and other sporting events for himself and his family. Pruitt had an EPA aide reach out to University of Oklahoma regent Renzi Stone, a public-relations consultant with clients in the oil industry, to get the Rose Bowl tickets, according to Stone and to former Pruitt EPA aide Millan Hupp.

Inhofe said Pruitt told him he had checked with the EPA's ethics officials about the tickets and paid for them himself.

Inhofe did not directly address Pruitt's use of aides to help arrange the trips, nor did he speak to several other allegations, such as Pruitt using staffers and other office resources to try to line up work for his wife. Federal ethics codes prohibit executives from using subordinates for personal errands, or from using their office for personal financial gain.

Carper at Wednesday's hearing by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee repeatedly urged that Pruitt appear quickly before the panel to answer questions. The committee on Tuesday announced it had tentatively set a hearing with Pruitt for August.

If Pruitt's predecessors at EPA under the Obama administration had faced "even a fraction of what this administration is accused of, they would be sitting at this desk explaining week after week, what's happening with the EPA," Carper said, pointing to the witness table.

President Donald Trump lauded Pruitt's work at the EPA but said he was not "happy about certain things" surrounding Pruitt.

