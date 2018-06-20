Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, a son - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, a son

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Eva Longoria is a mom.

The actress and husband Jose "Pepe" Baston welcomed Santiago Enrique Baston into the world on Tuesday. They say they are so grateful "for this beautiful blessing."

The couple shared the child's first picture with the magazine Hola! USA . The baby, wearing a hospital cap, is shown resting on his mother's chest.

During her pregnancy, the 43-year-old Longoria supported the Time's Up movement and received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also attended the premier of her movie "Overboard."

Her husband has three children from a previous marriage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 4 new mountain lion kittens found in California mountains

    4 new mountain lion kittens found in California mountains

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:40:55 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:54:58 GMT
    Four new mountain lion kittens have been found by researchers studying the wild cats living in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains.More >>
    Four new mountain lion kittens have been found by researchers studying the wild cats living in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains.More >>

  • Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

    Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:19:01 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:54:55 GMT

    Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

    More >>

    Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

    More >>

  • No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

    No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 06:31:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:52:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...
    Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone...More >>
    Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly