Lawmakers rip tariffs enacted in name of national security - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lawmakers rip tariffs enacted in name of national security

By KEVIN FREKING and PAUL WISEMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Lawmakers from both parties are criticizing tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on imported steel and aluminum products in the name of national security.

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, says the tariffs are damaging the economy, hurting American consumers and disrupting relationships with long-time allies while giving China a free pass.

President Donald Trump took office promising to rip up trade deals and crack down on unfair trading practices.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is defending the tariffs as necessary to revive America's steel and aluminum industries.

Ross tells senators the tariffs will reduce imports to levels needed for the steel and aluminum industries in the U.S. to achieve long-term viability.

Because of the tariffs, Ross says steel and aluminum producers are already restarting idled factories.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lewandowski doubles down after comment about disabled child

    Lewandowski doubles down after comment about disabled child

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:41:31 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:53:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns...
    Corey Lewandowski doubles down on 'wah wah' comment on girl with Down's Syndrome.More >>
    Corey Lewandowski doubles down on 'wah wah' comment on girl with Down's Syndrome.More >>

  • The Latest: Hearing for parents accused of shackling kids

    The Latest: Hearing for parents accused of shackling kids

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:51:27 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:53:56 GMT
    (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...
    A preliminary hearing has begun for a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.More >>
    A preliminary hearing has begun for a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.More >>

  • Officials make case against parents accused of child abuse

    Officials make case against parents accused of child abuse

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-06-20 06:41:05 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:53:54 GMT
    (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...
    Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.More >>
    Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly