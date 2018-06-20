FDA backs off added sugar label for maple syrup, honey

By LISA RATHKE

Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is backing off its plan to label pure natural products like maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.

Maple syrup and honey producers had rallied against the plan, saying FDA's upcoming requirement to update nutrition labels to tell consumers that pure maple syrup and honey contain added sugars was misleading, illogical and confusing and could hurt their industries.

After receiving feedback including more than 3,000 comments on its draft plan, the FDA says it will now come up with "a revised approach that makes key information available to consumers in a workable way."

