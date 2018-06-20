Palace says UK's Prince Louis to be christened July 9 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Palace says UK's Prince Louis to be christened July 9

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file). FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. K... (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file). FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. K...

LONDON (AP) - Britain's royal palace says Prince Louis will be christened July 9 by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The third son of Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge was born April 23 and is fifth in line to the throne.

Kensington Palace said Wednesday that Louis will be baptized in a private service at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London.

He will wear a cream lace and satin gown also used for the christenings of his elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. It is a replica of a christening gown made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841 and used for generations of royal babies until it wore out.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP Explains: US has split up families throughout its history

    AP Explains: US has split up families throughout its history

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:41 AM EDT2018-06-20 05:41:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-06-20 14:13:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). FILE - In this March 30, 1942 file photo, Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for California, holds the youngest child of Shigeho Kitamoto, center, as she and he...(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this March 30, 1942 file photo, Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for California, holds the youngest child of Shigeho Kitamoto, center, as she and he...
    AP Explains: US has split up families and detained children throughout its history.More >>
    AP Explains: US has split up families and detained children throughout its history.More >>

  • 'Papa! Papa!' Audio of children stokes rage over separation

    'Papa! Papa!' Audio of children stokes rage over separation

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:20:32 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-06-20 14:13:36 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...
    An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their...More >>
    An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.More >>

  • No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

    No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 06:31:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-06-20 14:12:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...
    Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone...More >>
    Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly