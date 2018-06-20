Palace says UK's Prince Louis to be christened July 9

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file). FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. K...

LONDON (AP) - Britain's royal palace says Prince Louis will be christened July 9 by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The third son of Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge was born April 23 and is fifth in line to the throne.

Kensington Palace said Wednesday that Louis will be baptized in a private service at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London.

He will wear a cream lace and satin gown also used for the christenings of his elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. It is a replica of a christening gown made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841 and used for generations of royal babies until it wore out.

