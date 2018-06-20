Tariff troubles: Volvo opens 1st US plant in changed economy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tariff troubles: Volvo opens 1st US plant in changed economy

By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Volvo Cars opened its first plant in the U.S. on Wednesday in a much different trade environment than when it announced its expansion across the Atlantic three years ago.

The Swedish automaker threw a glitzy party for the reveal of its redesigned S60 sedan, which will roll off a South Carolina assembly line this fall. All the cars will run on hybrid electric power, with no diesel engine options, in keeping with Volvo's promise to stop making newly designed cars powered solely by internal combustion engines.

But looming over the celebration is President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policy, with threats of tariffs that could disrupt the global car market. Trump was elected in 2016, a year after Volvo announced its $1.1 billion investment in Ridgeville, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) inland from the busy port in Charleston.

Foreign automakers are one of Trump's favorite targets for extra charges on imports.

Volvo executives said Wednesday they want to end all tariffs between the U.S. and Europe and China, where its parent, the Geely holding company, is based. But they said they're well aware that a sudden Trump decision could shift their global strategy in a moment. The company also makes cars in Sweden and China.

"We will export as many cars from this factory as we will import in the U.S.; Volvo will in three years' time have a neutral balance of trade. That is a good example of how trade with cars should work in an open and free economy," Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said.

Sweden's ambassador to the U.S. publicly called on the dignitaries in the audience -- including U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the state's former governor, and Gov. Henry McMaster, who touts his friendship with Trump -- to remind the president how tariffs kill trade.

"A plant like this does not need it," Ambassador Karin Olofswdotter said. "We are all a part of global value chains. That's what creates the jobs we have today. That's how the economy works."

Volvo, which livestreamed the ceremony, also called up more than a dozen of its nearly 1,500 employees already working at the plant to share their stories.

Volvo plans to add the manufacture of its new XC90 SUV to the South Carolina plant starting in 2021, aiming to employ a total of 4,000 people and make 130,000 vehicles a year.

Last year, Volvo became the first major automaker to publicly commit to using hybrid or all-electric engines in new car and SUV models by 2019.

Volvo is looking at the kind of success BMW has had in South Carolina. The German automaker produced more than 370,000 vehicles at its Spartanburg plant in 2017, employing 10,000 people. That sparked a manufacturing renaissance in the state, accelerating a shift from textiles to car making.

Trump's proposed tariffs on not just vehicles, but steel and aluminum too, seem to be targeting BMW and fellow German manufacturer Mercedes-Benz, which makes vans at a plant near Charleston.

But Olofswdotter said in today's modern, open world, any levies that target foreign countries hurt everyone.

"We should really work together to solve the world's problems," Olofswdotter said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Hundreds attend funeral for designer Kate Spade

    The Latest: Hundreds attend funeral for designer Kate Spade

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-06-22 03:33:10 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 4:27 AM EDT2018-06-23 08:27:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Clergy enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Clergy enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.
    Family: Fashion designer Kate Spade's father dies on the eve of her funeral.More >>
    Family: Fashion designer Kate Spade's father dies on the eve of her funeral.More >>

  • Michigan State keeps president, to issue $500 million bond

    Michigan State keeps president, to issue $500 million bond

    Friday, June 22 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-06-22 14:39:06 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 4:26 AM EDT2018-06-23 08:26:41 GMT
    (Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Michigan State University interim President John Engler runs his first Michigan State University board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Engler is ap...(Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Michigan State University interim President John Engler runs his first Michigan State University board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Engler is ap...
    Michigan State's board of trustees set to meet to address a plan to pay a $500 million settlement to Larry Nassar's sexual abuse victims.More >>
    Michigan State's board of trustees set to meet to address a plan to pay a $500 million settlement to Larry Nassar's sexual abuse victims.More >>

  • Trump's immigration order sparks confusion, deep concern

    Trump's immigration order sparks confusion, deep concern

    Thursday, June 21 2018 3:42 AM EDT2018-06-21 07:42:36 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 4:25 AM EDT2018-06-23 08:25:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...
    President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention,...More >>
    President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly