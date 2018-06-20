Mickey: Hot, steamy weather then a chance of storms

We begin our Wednesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 70s.

We are still feeling the effects of a weak ridge of high pressure today, and that will keep our rain chances down to 20 percent for this afternoon. Highs are going to be mighty toasty, near 93-degrees and heat indices could be near 100.

Summer officially begins at 5:07 a.m. on Thursday which is known as the summer solstice.

FIRST ALERT: We have the potential to see strong storms in Alabama Thursday and Friday and rain continuing at least until Saturday. Gusty winds, heavy downpours are a possibility.

While our rainfall percentages drop on Sunday, it looks to be a very hot, steamy day--close to Heat Advisory criteria, according to the National Weather Service.

Have a great day and try to stay cool.

