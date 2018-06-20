Police ID man killed in double shooting; Woman critically injured

Police have identified the victim in an early morning shooting at an apartment building that killed one man and injured a woman.

Responding officers found a man and a woman shot in a second-floor unit at The Park at Callington Apartments in the 2300 block of Aspen Run around 1 a.m. The man has been identified as 23-year-old Silas Partman.

The man died at the scene. The woman, who was shot six times, is in critical condition at a Birmingham hospital.

This story is developing.

