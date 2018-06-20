Man dead, woman injured in apartment shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man dead, woman injured in apartment shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment building that killed one man and injured a woman. 

Responding officers found a man and a woman shot in a second-floor unit at the Park at Carlyle Apartments in the 2300 block of Aspen Run around 1 a.m.

The man died at the scene. The woman, who was shot six times, is in critical condition at a Birmingham hospital. 

This story is developing. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

