Man dead, woman injured in apartment shooting

Police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment building that killed one man and injured a woman.

Responding officers found a man and a woman shot in a second-floor unit at the Park at Carlyle Apartments in the 2300 block of Aspen Run around 1 a.m.

The man died at the scene. The woman, who was shot six times, is in critical condition at a Birmingham hospital.

This story is developing.

