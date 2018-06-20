Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...
Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' sheltersMore>>
Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:31:01 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:13:11 GMT
(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...
'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>
Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-06-20 03:11:33 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-06-22 12:55:42 GMT
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.
Florida lawmakers barred from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:41 AM EDT2018-06-20 05:41:08 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-06-22 12:43:30 GMT
(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this March 30, 1942 file photo, Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for California, holds the youngest child of Shigeho Kitamoto, center, as she and he...
AP Explains: US has split up families and detained children throughout its history.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:01:56 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-06-22 11:45:42 GMT
(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of PMQs at parliament in London. The British government is facing anoth...
British Prime Minister Theresa May says the United States is wrong to separate migrant children from their parents, but has rejected calls to cancel President Donald Trump's visit to Britain next month.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 06:31:19 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:05:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...
Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone...More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and sent to "tender age" shelters.
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" was live on the air Tuesday evening when she tried to read the AP's exclusive story . After trying to get through the first couple of sentences she said, "I'm sorry. I think I'm going to have to hand this off," ending her segment.
Maddow issued an apology on Twitter with a link to the story saying, "Again, I apologize for losing it there for a moment. Not the way I intended that to go, not by a mile."
Since the White House announced its zero tolerance policy in early May, more than 2,300 children have been taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Tuesday, June 19 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-06-19 14:10:57 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:22:58 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). The Capitol is seen in Washington, Friday, June 15, 2018. Calls are mounting on Capitol Hill for the Trump administration to end the separation of families at the southern border ahead of a visit from President Donald Tr...
Republican Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia says lawmakers "need to do everything we can" to make sure children can stay with parents who cross the border illegally.More >>
Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:50:49 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:22:55 GMT
A civil rights group has filed a federal lawsuit against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach challenging a multi-state voter registration database it claims exposed sensitive data of thousands of Kansas voters.More >>
Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:10 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:10:31 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:22:43 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). The Capitol is seen in Washington, Friday, June 15, 2018. Calls are mounting on Capitol Hill for the Trump administration to end the separation of families at the southern border ahead of a visit from President Donald Tr...
Calls are mounting for President Trump to end family separations at the border ahead of a meeting with House Republicans.