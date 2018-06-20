Clarification: Commerce Secretary-Russian Company story

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). FILE - In this Monday, June 18, 2018, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks at a National Space Council meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Ross made a trade betting that the stock in a shippin...

WASHINGTON (AP) - In stories June 19 and 20, The Associated Press described the Russian company Sibur as a gas producer. The stories should have made clear that Sibur's gas production is only one of its activities. It is a petrochemicals company that produces liquefied petroleum gas as well as chemical products, plastics, gas liquids and other products.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.