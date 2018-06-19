Lewandowski on girl with Down syndrome: 'Wah wah'

Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-06-20 03:11:33 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-22 19:45:26 GMT
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.
Florida lawmakers barred from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally.More >>
Florida lawmakers barred from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) - A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."
Corey Lewandowski appeared Tuesday on Fox News Channel to discuss President Trump's hard-line immigration policy, which has led to the practice of taking migrant children from parents charged with entering the country illegally.
Earlier Tuesday, a Mexican official said one of those children was a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome.
When another Fox panelist mentioned that story, Lewandowski responded with "Wah wah."
Despite being fired from the Trump campaign in 2016, Lewandowski appears to have regained the president's approval. During an April rally in Michigan, Trump called Lewandowski on stage and praised him for not being a "pushover" or a "patsy."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
National politicsPolitics in the US: ImmigrationMore>>
Thursday, June 21 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:11:43 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-06-22 21:33:58 GMT
(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, a Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during a 4/20 protest in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a natio...
With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.More >>
With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.More >>
Thursday, June 21 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-06-21 14:32:03 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-06-22 21:33:30 GMT
(AP Photo/Jessica Gresko, File). FILE - This April 23, 2018, file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax. The 5-4 ruling Thursday is a win for states, who said they were lo...
The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.
Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:31:01 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-06-22 21:32:51 GMT
(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...
'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>
'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>
Tuesday, June 19 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-20 01:12:25 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-06-22 21:23:44 GMT
Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.
Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 05:31:19 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-06-22 21:23:38 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...
MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age"...More >>
MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age" shelters.More >>