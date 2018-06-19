Lewandowski on girl with Down syndrome: 'Wah wah' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lewandowski on girl with Down syndrome: 'Wah wah'

Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

  • Lewandowski on girl with Down syndrome: 'Wah wah'More>>

  • Senator denied entry to see Florida child migrant facility

    Senator denied entry to see Florida child migrant facility

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-06-20 03:11:33 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-22 19:45:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.
    Florida lawmakers barred from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally.More >>
    Florida lawmakers barred from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally.More >>

  • Southwest Border Apprehensions 2017-2018

    Southwest Border Apprehensions 2017-2018

    In May a total of 40,344 individuals were apprehended between ports of entry on the country's southwest border.In May a total of 40,344 individuals were apprehended between ports of entry on the country's southwest border.

    In May a total of 40,344 individuals were apprehended between ports of entry on the country's southwest border. 

    In May a total of 40,344 individuals were apprehended between ports of entry on the country's southwest border. 

    More >>

WASHINGTON (AP) - A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."

Corey Lewandowski appeared Tuesday on Fox News Channel to discuss President Trump's hard-line immigration policy, which has led to the practice of taking migrant children from parents charged with entering the country illegally.

Earlier Tuesday, a Mexican official said one of those children was a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome.

When another Fox panelist mentioned that story, Lewandowski responded with "Wah wah."

Despite being fired from the Trump campaign in 2016, Lewandowski appears to have regained the president's approval. During an April rally in Michigan, Trump called Lewandowski on stage and praised him for not being a "pushover" or a "patsy."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPolitics in the US: ImmigrationMore>>

  • Canada's legalization to offer pot by mail, better banking

    Canada's legalization to offer pot by mail, better banking

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:11:43 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-06-22 21:33:58 GMT
    (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, a Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during a 4/20 protest in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a natio...(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, a Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during a 4/20 protest in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a natio...
    With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.More >>
    With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.More >>

  • High Court: Online shoppers can be forced to pay sales tax

    High Court: Online shoppers can be forced to pay sales tax

    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-06-21 14:32:03 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-06-22 21:33:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko, File). FILE - This April 23, 2018, file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax. The 5-4 ruling Thursday is a win for states, who said they were lo...(AP Photo/Jessica Gresko, File). FILE - This April 23, 2018, file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax. The 5-4 ruling Thursday is a win for states, who said they were lo...

    The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.

    More >>

  • 'Say bye to him': Detainee recounts agents taking her son

    'Say bye to him': Detainee recounts agents taking her son

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:31:01 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-06-22 21:32:51 GMT
    (Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...
    'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>
    'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly