Local pastors split on separation of children and families at the border

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

We’re getting reaction from local pastors to the controversy dividing the county of images of crying children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. This week the White House referencing the Bible to justify it.

Senior Pastor Mikah Hudson of Highlands United Methodist Church is trying to wrap his head around what’s happening hundreds of miles away in Texas as immigrant children are being separated from their parents as the Trump administration continues to enforce a zero-tolerance immigration policy.

“Clearly to me the policy of separating children from their parents from a biblical and moral perspective is just wrong,” Hudson said.

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions referencing Romans 13 which talks about everyone being subject to governing authorities as a way to justify the immigration policy.  This week, the White House said it's biblical to enforce the law.

“Citing scripture to justify that policy runs in my opinion totally countered to the message of Christ, the church and what we’re called to do and that’s to love God and love others,” Hudson said.

“It pretty clear about what our mandate is to respect the law,” Pastor Greg Strickland of the Northport Church of God said.

Pastor Strickland says while he doesn’t like what’s happening with the children at the border, he says the law is the law.

“I don’t know how we can make laws different for different people if the American citizen is held to one standard then shouldn’t someone who is trying to come into the United States illegally, shouldn’t they be held to the same standard?” Strickland said.

Even though these pastors have differing opinions, they don’t want to see children get caught in the middle of politics.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

