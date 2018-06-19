Local pastors split on separation of children and families at the border

We’re getting reaction from local pastors to the controversy dividing the county of images of crying children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. This week the White House referencing the Bible to justify it.More >>
The weather will remain quiet Tuesday night and overnight with temperatures falling into the mid-70s. Model data is indicating the possibility of a few showers in west Alabama during the morning. The rain chances before noon will remain low.More >>
Good news for Cullman shoppers: several stores damaged in the March hail storm are set to open in the next couple weeks. The parking lot is still pretty empty, but the store signs are fixed, the roofs have been repaired, and instead of 'closed' signs, there are now signs that say 'coming soon.'More >>
Authorities in Hale County are investigating a machete attack. The person who was attacked with that machete is being treated at a hospital.More >>
There's no summer vacation for school resource deputies in Cullman County. Instead, they're out on the roads, looking for speeders, texters, and drunk drivers.More >>
