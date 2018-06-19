Cullman stores damaged in hail storm set to reopen soon

Stores at the Marketplatz center are set to reopen soon (Source: WBRC)

Good news for Cullman shoppers: several stores damaged in the March hail storm are set to open in the next couple weeks.

The parking lot is still pretty empty, but the store signs are fixed, the roofs have been repaired, and instead of 'closed' signs, there are now signs that say 'coming soon.'

When massive hailstones severely damaged the Marketplatz shopping center, store signs were left shattered, and stores were forced to close.

The mayor told us right after the storm that the damage would cost millions to repair.

But now three months later, the stores are expected to reopen within the next couple weeks.

The city said it worked hard to bring these stores into the community so that residents wouldn't have to leave town to shop, so they're anxiously awaiting the re-opening.

"The dollars that are spent in these stores, they're put back in the community, they're put back into Park and Rec, they're put back into economic development, they're put back into services. And so, everything suffers a little bit when these stores are closed,"

And the shopping center isn't just getting a facelift, it's adding another business. Our partners at the Cullman Times tell us Rock N Roll Sushi will occupy the space that was First Community Bank.

