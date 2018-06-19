FIRST ALERT: Rain expected on Thursday

The weather will remain quiet Tuesday night and overnight with temperatures falling into the mid-70s. Model data is indicating the possibility of a few showers in west Alabama during the morning. The rain chances before noon will remain low. The better chance for scattered showers and storms will impact areas west of I-65 during the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 90s.

FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain and storms expected Thursday. We could see some rain during the morning, but the best chances for showers and storms will appear during the afternoon and evening. We could see some periods of heavy rainfall. The rain and thunderstorm chances will remain high on Friday too.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday morning should be mainly dry. We'll see scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the lower 90s. We'll see rain chances around 50-percent during the afternoon. The forecast looks drier on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.