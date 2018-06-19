Cullman Co. Sheriff adds school resource deputies to patrols during summer months

School resource deputies will be patrolling the roads this summer (Source: WBRC)

There's no summer vacation for school resource deputies in Cullman County.

Instead, they're out on the roads, looking for speeders, texters, and drunk drivers.

Sheriff Matt Gentry said during the summer months, they see a spike in car accidents and theft.

So this summer, they're switching things up, making deputies more visible on the streets, and recruiting deputies who know a lot of the young drivers on the roads.

The sun is out, the water's cool, and that means more people in Cullman County.

"One of the things we experience in Cullman County is a growth of triple the size of our population in the midwest part of our county with Smith Lake," said Sheriff Gentry.

With more visitors on the road, and young drivers out of school, Sheriff Gentry is pooling all of his resources together to make this summer a safe one.

"We have 11 school resource deputies that are not in school in the summertime. So when they're not doing training for school, then we utilize them out on the roads," he said."

Those extra deputies will help crack down on speeding, DUIs, and texting, which are all factors that lead to a spike in wrecks during these summer months.

"They're in the schools with these kids all year," he said. "So if they catch them out, texting and driving, or even DUI, driving while intoxicated, then that's somebody they know. And they're going to handle it appropriately and try to work with the families."

And after posting his goals on Facebook, Sheriff Gentry received a huge response from people who are reporting problem areas and concerns.

"Half the battle is knowledge," said Sheriff Gentry. "If we don't have the knowledge of where there's problems, then we can't fix them."

He said on top of beefing up their patrols, he said drivers should expect to see more checkpoints as well.

