80-year-old man recovering from machete attack in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities in Hale County are investigating a machete attack.

The person who was attacked with that machete is being treated at a hospital.

Very unusual and bizarre neighbors said the idea of someone they know being attacked by a machete is alarming. 

And it gets worse, The Hale County district attorney said the 80-year-old was also shot.

“I mean you never think anything around here will happen like that especially with a machete but it's scary you never know what might happen,” said Angela Griffin neighbor.

Griffin is still in shock that 80-year-old Roy Tooson was terrorized in such a brutal way. 

“I just heard that he was just attacked with a machete,” said Griffin.

The Hale County District Attorney said 58-year-old Jeffery Deshawn Blount was angry because Tooson was evicting him and Blount tried to cut his head off with a machete, then shot him on top of that. Blount is charged with attempted murder and menacing. 

“As long as we know he's locked up then I think we should be fine,” Griffin. 

The district attorney said the victim's 8-year-old son saw the whole attack. 

“I just pray he pulls through, I mean he was a nice guy he did some work for us or whatever, so my prayers are with the family,” said Griffin. 

The DA said Blount is a registered sex offender convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in 1995.

