UPDATE: Missing 8-year-old boy from Birmingham found safe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Missing 8-year-old boy from Birmingham found safe

8-year-old Jose Toribio. (Source: Birmingham PD) 8-year-old Jose Toribio. (Source: Birmingham PD)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police say an 8-year-old boy missing since Monday evening has been found and he is safe.

Detectives say 8-year-old Jose Toribio was last seen in the 1200 block of Oakwood Street around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 18.

