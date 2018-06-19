Birmingham police asking for help finding missing boy

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help in their search for a boy who has been missing since Monday evening.

Detectives say 8-year-old Jose Toribio was last seen in the 1200 block of Oakwood Street around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 18.

He was wearing a green shirt, black pants, and sandals. We're told Jose speaks very little English.

If you have any information about his whereabouts or think you've seen him, you're asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department.

