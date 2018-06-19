Birmingham PD lieutenant to resign following rape charges

A Birmingham Police Lieutenant who used to be the face of the force is resigning.

This news comes just days after Lt. Peter Williston is charged with raping a teen family member.

Williston's attorney, Scott Morro, says Williston has decided to resign from the Birmingham Police force out of respect for his brothers and sisters in blue.

Morro also says Williston is now choosing to focus his attention on his immediate family and the victim.

News of Williston's resignation comes hours after he made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Then Tuesday afternoon, Williston bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail.

All of this comes after a relative of Williston's went to Morris police last month and told them Williston sexually abused her for three years when she was a teen from 2008 to 2011.

Tuesday, as Williston left the jail, he did not answer questions about the claims, but his attorney did.

"We're going to make a comment in due time. There's a lot of healing that needs to go on we just want to make sure this will be handled appropriately and as remorse and to the victim we're not going to blame the victim and things will happen in due time,” Morro said.

Morro went on to say his client wants to make sure the victim, in this case, remains blameless.

Williston plans to officially submit his resignation Wednesday.

