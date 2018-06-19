Two lanes of I-459 S blocked after wreck involving 18-wheeler

There's no summer vacation for school resource deputies in Cullman County. Instead, they're out on the roads, looking for speeders, texters, and drunk drivers.More >>
There's no summer vacation for school resource deputies in Cullman County. Instead, they're out on the roads, looking for speeders, texters, and drunk drivers.More >>
A Birmingham Police Lieutenant who used to be the face of the force is resigning. This news comes just days after Lt. Peter Williston is charged with raping a teen family member.More >>
A Birmingham Police Lieutenant who used to be the face of the force is resigning. This news comes just days after Lt. Peter Williston is charged with raping a teen family member.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education has asked member Donna Pike to resign over some controversial social media posts she shared.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education has asked member Donna Pike to resign over some controversial social media posts she shared.More >>
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help in their search for a boy who has been missing since Monday evening.More >>
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help in their search for a boy who has been missing since Monday evening.More >>
Authorities are investigating after an 18-wheeler and truck were involved in a wreck Tuesday evening on I-459.More >>
Authorities are investigating after an 18-wheeler and truck were involved in a wreck Tuesday evening on I-459.More >>