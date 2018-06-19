Two lanes of I-459 S blocked after wreck involving 18-wheeler - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Two lanes of I-459 S blocked after wreck involving 18-wheeler

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities are investigating after an 18-wheeler and truck were involved in a wreck Tuesday evening on I-459.

The incident happened between mile marker 24 and 23 in the southbound lanes of I-459.

No injuries were reported because of the incident, but two lanes were closed to traffic as of 8:30 p.m.

No word on how long the lanes will be closed.

