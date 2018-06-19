New study shows buying home today more difficult than a few years ago

You might have a harder time buying a home today or renting an apartment than you would have a few years ago.

That’s according to a new study by a group at Harvard University.

Among other things, it says that cheaper homes are actually appreciating at twice the rate of high-end homes.

It also says that over the last 60 years, homeowners’ salaries have gone up 50%, while home prices have gone up 112%.

For renters, median income has gone up only 5% while the average rent has gone up 60%

All that being said, those in real estate say things aren’t as bad in Alabama

“Real estate is local, it’s local, it’s local, always has been, always will be. So what I think of this study, is the same thing I think of any national study. As soon as you drop California, Florida, New York, and Texas, you’re impacting the averages all over the United States,” said Dawn Kennedy, Birmingham Association of Realtors CEO.

