Take 20 percent off HP Omen gaming PCs and laptops for a limited time

Gaming isn’t just a hobby, it’s a way of life. But for those of us who aren’t professional gamers, there is rarely enough time in a day to dedicate to the titles we love. With work and other adult responsibilities often stopping us from honing our craft, having the right equipment becomes increasingly important — especially for online gaming. If your current setup has you struggling with lag and you find yourself having to turn the graphics settings all the way down, it may just be time to pick up something more powerful.

The HP Omen series has some pretty great options for gamers looking to, well, up their game. The Omen Desktop PC 880 — 125 SE was even used to power the Fortnite Pro-Am at E3 this year, making it an excellent optionfor professional and amateurs alike. Though a high-end gaming PC or laptop is normally quite expensive, HP has an awesome promotion going on right now that can save you up to 20 percent on a brand new setup. Take a look at some of our favorite deals, or dive right into the sale to check them out for yourself.

If you’re looking for the best deal this HP sale has to offer, look no further than this bundle. It comes with the Omen Desktop PC 880 — 125 SEas well as an Omen 25-inch display, making it the perfect bundle for anyone who wants to upgrade their entire setup. If you dream of going from average gamer to gaming legend, this may just be the quickest way to do so.

With this HP Omen sale going on right now, you can save over $400 on this bundle and start gaming like you’ve never gamed before.

With an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, and a pretty sweet exterior, this desktop PC has everything you need to fulfill your gaming potential. It’s also packing a 1 TB hard drive, so it should be able to house a vast library of games without too much trouble.

If you’re looking to pick up a brand new gaming PC , this is definitely one to consider HP has to offer. With a price cut of $300, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

If a desktop PC doesn’t suit your fancy, HP also has some great gaming laptops for you to peruse. The HP Omen — 15t Gaming laptop also sports an Intel Core i7 processor as well as the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 graphics card, so it packs quite the punch. While it may not be as powerful as some of their desktop options, this Omen laptop is still a great piece of gaming equipment.

Whether you’re looking to take your gaming on the go or just prefer the laptop experience, this HP laptop should do the trick. You can save $100 for the duration of the sale or while supplies last.

If you’re in need of something tiny and powerful, this compact PC is perfect for you. Equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card and an Intel i7 processor, this compact PC packs all of the power you need without the bulkiness of traditional desktops. You can play at your desk, on the couch, or get fully immersive with the optional virtual reality backpack. It’s unique docking station and rechargeable battery allows you to cut the cord like never before.

With the discount from the Omen sale, you can save $200 on this great compact option from HP.

