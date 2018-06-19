Playground equipment woes at Railroad Park

It’s tough on toddlers, but parents will have to teach some patience as a broken slide at Railroad Park will not be fixed for a while.

“We put in a request order with the manufacturer to have the slide replaced back in February,” said Camille Spratling, the Executive Director of the Railroad Park Foundation. “The playground manufacturer doesn’t make that particular slide anymore and that is why it is taking so long.”

The slide is expected to be fixed sometime in July. And that won't be soon enough for moms and dads of toddlers that enjoy visiting Railroad Park.

