Farmer PH double lifts Dodgers over Cubs in 1st game of DH

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Once again, Kyle Farmer came through in a pinch for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pinch-hitting with two outs in the ninth, Farmer doubled sharply down the left-field line to drive in two runs, and Los Angeles came back to edge the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Tuesday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Farmer lined a 2-2 pitch from Justin Wilson into the corner after Wilson had walked pinch-hitter Austin Barnes and Justin Turner singled. Farmer is batting just .238 for the season, but is 6 for 16 with two doubles off the bench.

"He's had some big hits for us in big spots," manager Dave Roberts said. "Never seen Wilson, and to stay in that at-bat, gets a ball 2-2 in. Big hit, so Kyle, can't say enough about him."

Farmer started the season with the Dodgers, but was sent to Triple-A on May 13. Since his recall last Friday, he had only one at-bat before Tuesday.

But Farmer came through with his third game-winning RBI this season.

"I'm just one part of it," Farmer said. "And I keep finding myself in these situations."

Joc Pederson led off the game with solo shot and Yasiel Puig drove in a run with a bloop double in a rematch of the last two NL Championship Series.

Kris Bryant doubled twice and drove in two runs. Anthony Rizzo added an RBI single for Chicago.

Edward Paredes (2-0), the fifth of six Dodgers relievers, got one out in the eighth to earn the win. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Wilson (1-2) came one pitch away from earning his first save. Manager Joe Maddon used the lefty because closer Brandon Morrow has a sore back that flared up on Monday.

So Morrow, who has 16 saves in 17 chances, wasn't available?

"Yeah, although I should have been pitching him on the ninth," Maddon said. "It's one of those things I don't want to tell you guys before the game because then you tell the other team and I have no advantage whatsoever."

The Dodgers' Kenta Maeda struggled with his control in his second start since coming off the disabled list. The right-hander lasted 3 2-3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks.

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood allowed two hits and struck out six in five innings, walking five to increase his major-league leading total to 63. Chatwood hit Chris Taylor on the helmet with a pitch in the fourth, but Taylor remained in the game and tripled and scored in the sixth.

Dodgers left fielder Matt Kemp and Roberts were ejected in the fifth inning for arguing after home plate umpire Tripp Gibson called out Kemp on strikes. Yasmani Grandal was ejected in the ninth after he was caught looking.

The doubleheader was set up after Monday night's game was postponed by rain and a limited power outage at Wrigley Field.

The Dodgers played their first game at Wrigley Field since they advanced to the World Series with an 11-1 victory over the Cubs in Game 5 of the NLCS on Oct. 19. The teams also met in the 2016 NLCS, with Chicago advancing on its way to its first championship since 1908.

After Pederson led off the first with his ninth homer, the Cubs took a 2-1 lead in the second. Chicago loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a walk, then Bryant's liner down the left-field line with two outs bounced up into the stands for a ground-rule double and scored two runs.

After Maeda was lifted with two outs in the fourth, Rizzo greeted reliever Adam Liberatore with an RBI single to left.

Los Angeles cut it to 3-2 in the sixth on Taylor's triple, followed by Puig's double that dropped between three Cubs in short center.

HOME SWEET HOME

Rizzo has RBIs in 10 straight home games, becoming the fourth Cub to do it since 1920.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP and ace Clayton Kershaw (strained lower back) is scheduled make a minor-league rehab start on Saturday with Triple-A Oklahoma City at Omaha. According to manager Dave Roberts, Kershaw will be limited to four innings and 60 pitches. The left-hander's next appearance could be with Los Angeles. ... INF Chase Utley (left thumb sprain) could be activated off the DL later Tuesday or on Wednesday.

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish, out since May 26 with right triceps tendinitis, will throw a simulated game on Wednesday. Manager Joe Maddon said the Cubs will determine the next step in Darvish's rehab program based on his response. ... INF Javier Baez, hit on the elbow by a pitch in St. Louis on Sunday, didn't start but came into play second base in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (1-2, 6.20) will come off the disabled list to start Game 2. Hill was placed on the DL on May 20 with a recurring blister on his left middle finger.

Cubs: LHP Mike Montgomery (2-2, 3.31) will start the second game. The lefty is 2-1 with a 1.14 ERA in four starts since he was inserted into the rotation after Darvish was sidelined.

