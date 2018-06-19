Bevill State Community College president gets vote of no confidence

An advisory group created by State Representative Johnny Mack Morrow isn't calling for the job of Bevill State Community College president Dr. Kim Ennis.

But they gave her a vote of no confidence Tuesday morning.

The group met with Bevill State Hamilton campus President Dr. Kim Ennis in her office behind closed doors for more than half an hour.

The members of that advisory committee are still concerned about a decision to end four workforce development programs at the school.

That decision was reversed nearly a month ago.

But Representative Morrow says they are still worried about not getting enough information about what's happening at the school going forward.

"You've got a group of people here that will work with her including myself. But we will not stand for an assault on our technical programs," Rep. Morrow explained.

The group plans on meeting with the Chancellor and 2-year-old college school board about Bevill State's Hamilton campus.

Ennis released a statement that read:

As President of Bevill State Community College, listening to the needs of our community is a priority which is why I met with these individuals today. It is my daily mission to evaluate and re-evaluate everything we do to improve the service we provide to Bevill State’s students. Every community college in the state of Alabama has a structure with the Alabama Community College System, which the legislature designed, that allows for management and supervision of each individual college. Through this process, we receive assistance from the ACCS and its Board of Trustees to work within our available resources toward the betterment of all of the communities we serve. Our priority is always our students and I am committed to ensuring that every campus is treated fairly and equitably. We will continue to do this in an effort to provide our students with the highest quality education possible, and to help improve the area we serve.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.