Apartment maintenance man charged with burglary

We were recently given a video that allegedly shows a man a going through someone's bedroom at Campus Evolution Villages in Tuscaloosa.

Police identify him as 60-year-old Theodore Williams, a maintenance man at the complex, who is now charged with burglary.

"Hundreds of dollars of cash were stolen, a person's MacBook and an iPhone was stolen," Richard Liu said on Tuesday.

Liu is friends with several people who claim items have turned up missing at their apartments at CEV.

He posted the video in a Facebook group that includes many Chinese University of Alabama students.

He said several of them got fed up with their money and property disappearing.

"Stuff was stolen in Campus Evolution Villages and they called the police department and they have contacted management," Liu added.

One resident set up a camera in her apartment and recorded Williams inside.

When police arrived and took Williams into custody, some of the victims' items were later recovered.

Residents at the apartment complex find news about an employee's arrest disturbing.

"That's just mind-blowing. It's unsafe. It makes me don't want to live here anymore. It makes me even not want to re-sign my lease," Tyler Strong explained.

We tried to reach out to management at Campus Evolution Villages for comment, but none of the phone numbers for the complex worked.

