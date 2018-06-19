Birmingham City Schools working to find principals for 6 schools

The Birmingham City school system is working hard to fill multiple open positions before school starts. Six of those positions are for principal openings.

Angela Day works for Birmingham City Schools in the human resources department and she says that more than 100 people showed up with resume in hand hoping to become a Birmingham City Schools employee at the job fair on Tuesday.

They have teaching positions in math, science, art, theater, health science, and much more. With more than 60 positions open in various subjects, they are putting hiring on the fast track. "You could be hired on the spot or called in for an interview," Day explains.

Their biggest concern right now is the multiple principal openings they currently have. "Right now, we have six principal openings and we are looking to fill those as soon as possible," Day explains.

Some teachers I spoke with say having these positions filled is vital to guarantee a successful year. "To make sure we have teachers in front of students day one, we want to make sure we have support staff in place day one for our students," Day states.

It’s not too late to apply for these open positions. To do so, you can click here.

