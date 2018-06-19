Will more tariffs impact the stock market?

The ongoing tariff war between President Donald Trump and China shook up the stock market Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 345 points as Trump threatened to add more tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese products.

At the Welch Group, a financial analyst says this should be short term. If you are young, let your investment ride it out, but if you are older or closer to retirement, you may want to make some changes.

"If you are pre-retiree or a retiree maybe it might be a great time to re-evaluate where you are in terms of stocks and bond allocations. You don't want to try to time the market. You want to do it in the context of your short and long-term objectives," said Marshall Clay with the Welch Group.

Clay said to not automatically react to stock market drops. Know your investments and what is the best course for your financial plan.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.