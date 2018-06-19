JeffCo commission working to help Brighton, other financially distressed cities

The mayor of Brighton came to the Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday looking for help.

Mayor Eddie Cooper asked commissioners if they had surplus equipment that could be used to clean up the city, including overgrown properties and abandoned buildings.

Brighton has struggled to stay afloat. It hopes with some help from the county commission, the look of the city will improve and that will be good news for its citizens and efforts to bring new business to the area.

All you have to do is look across from Brighton City Hall to see some of the problems. There are a number of overgrown properties. Mayor Eddie Cooper asked the county commission Tuesday if they had excess mowers or weed eaters.

The county is working on a program to assist financially distressed cities that would include demolishing abandoned homes. The program may require cities to pay 25 percent of the cost. The head of the county commission raised the question if some cities should continue to operate.

"This needs to be brought to the citizens and let them choose whether they want to remain a municipality or whether they want to revert back to unincorporated Jefferson County," said Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens.

The mayor of Brighton appreciates any help but does not like that idea. "I totally disagree with that. I know the county was at a point it couldn't help itself. So everyone needs some help from time to time," Cooper said.

The county's new program will not be ready until next October. Meanwhile, Commissioners Sandra Little Brown and George Bowman donated $5,000 out of their discretionary fund to help Brighton purchase new mowers.

