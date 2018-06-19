Amazon facility announcement expected any day in Bessemer

Work is already underway preparing 133 acres to house Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Bessemer. The company plans to build the center, which will be about 855,000 square feet in size.

You can see some of the work clearing the property. We are talking about land off of Academy Drive behind Bessemer High School and Premier Chevrolet.

Amazon is looking to make a $355 million dollar investment building the center. Amazon plans to start with 1,500 jobs and grow to more than 3,000. Employees will start off earning about $14.65 an hour.

Jefferson County and Bessemer offered incentive packages to help procure the investment in the area. The county plans to build up to three roads to the facility. Bessemer plans to rebate occupational taxes based on the number of jobs at the center.

The online retailer hopes to have the facility up and running next year.

"Right now, it's being ran through Amazon for final approval and once the papers are signed, the deal is done finally," said Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens.

The official announcement could come as soon as Wednesday. A ceremony is being set up at Bessemer City Hall. Stephens said it will not only be a great day for Bessemer, but the entire county.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.