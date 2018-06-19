Jill: Heat intensifies through Wednesday

It's feeling around 100 degrees in many places and it’s hard to breathe outside because it’s so hot. A few showers have managed to develop and are nearly stationary. The spotty activity is mainly north of I-20.

The weather looks warm and mainly shower free for those going to Regions Field for the Southern League All-Star Game at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s at the start of the game.

The heat intensifies on Wednesday ahead of our next big thing which is a system that will bring us rain and storms by Thursday. Summer officially begins at 5:07 a.m. on Thursday, which is known as the summer solstice.

The chance for rain Wednesday climbs to 30% across west Alabama in the afternoon, otherwise, it will be dry.

A storm system raises rain chances to 70% on Thursday in Alabama and keeps it in the 50% range through Saturday.

Rain chances back off on Sunday and temperatures do the opposite.

