Birmingham PD: 4-year-old child left in car Tuesday is OK

Birmingham police are investigating after a 4-year-old child was left in a car on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the child was left in the backseat of a car in the 700 block of 32nd Street South.

Luckily, police say the child is OK. The 4-year-old was taken into the custody of DHR while police investigate.

We're told by police the child's mother was at work while the child was in the car.

