K&J's Elegant Pastries: White Chocolate Pound Cake with a raspberry puree, drizzled in chocolate ganache

White Chocolate Pound Cake with a raspberry puree, drizzled in chocolate ganache (Source: WBRC Video)
Ingredients:
1 8 oz package of cream cheese
1 1/2 cup of butter
3 cups of white sugar
6 eggs
3 cups of all purpose flour
1 tsp vanilla
Directions:
Cream together cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy
Add eggs one at a time until incorporated
Gradually add small amounts of flour to the butter mix. Stir in Vanilla
Bake on 325 for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Check at 1 hour.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.