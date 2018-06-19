K&J's Elegant Pastries: White Chocolate Pound Cake with a raspbe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

K&J's Elegant Pastries: White Chocolate Pound Cake with a raspberry puree, drizzled in chocolate ganache

Ingredients:

1 8 oz package of cream cheese 
1 1/2 cup of butter
3 cups of white sugar
6 eggs
3 cups of all purpose flour
1 tsp vanilla 

Directions:

Cream together cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy
Add eggs one at a time until incorporated
Gradually add small amounts of flour to the butter mix. Stir in Vanilla
Bake on 325 for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Check at 1 hour. 

