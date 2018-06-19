K&J's Elegant Pastries: White Chocolate Pound Cake with a raspberry puree, drizzled in chocolate ganache

Ingredients:

1 8 oz package of cream cheese

1 1/2 cup of butter

3 cups of white sugar

6 eggs

3 cups of all purpose flour

1 tsp vanilla

Directions:

Cream together cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy

Add eggs one at a time until incorporated

Gradually add small amounts of flour to the butter mix. Stir in Vanilla

Bake on 325 for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Check at 1 hour.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.