Arizona man sentenced to prison for cyberattack in Wisconsin - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Arizona man sentenced to prison for cyberattack in Wisconsin

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona man has been sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for his hacking conviction in a cyberattack three years ago that interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers in Madison, Wisconsin.

Randall Charles Tucker of Apache Junction also was ordered at his sentencing Monday to pay $69,000 in restitution.

The 23-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to intentionally damaging protected computers in the March 2015 attack in Madison.

He had been charged with hacking into municipal computer systems three years ago in two Phoenix suburbs, Chandler and Mesa, and attacking the Washington, D.C.-based News2Share site in December 2014. The charges stemming from the attacks in Arizona and on the news site were dropped as part of the plea deal.

The Madison attack temporarily disabled access to the city's website and caused internet-connected communication equipment used by emergency workers to become inaccessible or degraded, authorities said. The automatic dispatching system for emergency workers was crippled, and other emergency workers experienced problems in connecting to a 911 center.

Tucker later bragged about the attack on social media under his nickname "Bitcoin Baron."

The attack came three days after a white Madison police officer fatally shot Tony Robinson, a 19-year-old biracial man, during an altercation in an apartment building stairwell.

The shooting put the police department under intense scrutiny and sparked days of protests. The officer was eventually cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

Less than a week after the Madison hack, authorities say Tucker launched an attack on city websites in Mesa and Chandler that temporarily made them inaccessible to users.

He also was accused of attacking the Washington, D.C.-based News2Share site in late 2014 after it failed to run a video he had provided. The video's contents weren't publicly revealed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Papa! Papa!' Audio of children stokes rage over separation

    'Papa! Papa!' Audio of children stokes rage over separation

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:20:32 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-06-19 23:32:29 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...
    An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their...More >>
    An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.More >>

  • Google, Facebook, others speak out against child separation

    Google, Facebook, others speak out against child separation

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-19 21:51:22 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-19 23:31:27 GMT
    CEOs of Facebook, Google, Apple and others speak out against child separations at the border.More >>
    CEOs of Facebook, Google, Apple and others speak out against child separations at the border.More >>

  • 5 charged in 'smuggling scheme' after fatal crash in Texas

    5 charged in 'smuggling scheme' after fatal crash in Texas

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-19 19:51:19 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-06-19 23:24:28 GMT
    (David Caltabiano/KABB/WOAI via AP). In this image tweeted by David Caltabiano of KABB/WOAI, a heavily damaged SUV is seen on Texas Highway 85 in Big Wells, Texas, after crashing while carrying more than a dozen people fleeing from Border Patrol agents...(David Caltabiano/KABB/WOAI via AP). In this image tweeted by David Caltabiano of KABB/WOAI, a heavily damaged SUV is seen on Texas Highway 85 in Big Wells, Texas, after crashing while carrying more than a dozen people fleeing from Border Patrol agents...
    Prosecutors: 5 people charged in 'smuggling scheme' after fatal crash of SUV fleeing Border Patrol, sheriff's deputies in South Texas.More >>
    Prosecutors: 5 people charged in 'smuggling scheme' after fatal crash of SUV fleeing Border Patrol, sheriff's deputies in South Texas.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly