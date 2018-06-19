Metal singer jailed in wife's murder plot back with band - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Metal singer jailed in wife's murder plot back with band

By AMANDA LEE MYERS
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A heavy metal singer convicted in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his estranged wife has reunited with his Grammy-nominated band and performed with the group in San Diego over the weekend.

Tim Lambesis and his Christian-inspired band As I Lay Dying performed together Saturday for the first time since May 2013. That's when Lambesis was arrested after an undercover agent recorded him saying he wanted his wife killed.

Prosecutors said Lambesis gave the agent $1,000 in cash and instructions on how to kill Meggan Lambesis, including her photo, address and security gate code.

Lambesis pleaded guilty in the case and served two years of a six-year sentence.

In a Facebook post in December, Lambesis apologized to his ex-wife and children for his "appalling actions."

