Birthplace of singer, activist Nina Simone to be preserved - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birthplace of singer, activist Nina Simone to be preserved

(AP Photo, File). FILE- This Dec. 5, 1968 file photo shows jazz singer Nina Simone in London. The dilapidated wooden cottage in North Carolina that was the birthplace of singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone now has the protection of the Nationa... (AP Photo, File). FILE- This Dec. 5, 1968 file photo shows jazz singer Nina Simone in London. The dilapidated wooden cottage in North Carolina that was the birthplace of singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone now has the protection of the Nationa...

TRYON, N.C. (AP) - The dilapidated wooden cottage in North Carolina that was the birthplace of singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone now has the protection of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The trust said in a news release Tuesday that it will develop and find a new use for the house in Tryon where Simone was born in 1933. Last year, four African-American artists purchased the home.

National Trust President and Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Meeks says the trust will work with the home's new owners and the community to honor Simone's contributions to society and to "inspire new generations of artists and activists."

The three-room, 660-square-foot (60-square-meter) home went on the market in 2016.

Simone's original name was Eunice Waymon. She died in 2003 at the age of 70.

