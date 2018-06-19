Zinke foundation in Montana land deal with Halliburton head - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Zinke foundation in Montana land deal with Halliburton head

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's family is involved in a land deal with the head of an energy services giant that has business with the Interior Department.

Politico first reported the Zinkes' dealings with Halliburton chairman David Lesar for a planned commercial development in Zinke's hometown of Whitefish, Montana.

The charitable foundation created by Zinke and run by his wife, Lola, is allowing a company co-owned by Lesar and his family to use a portion of its land as a parking lot for the development.

The land was donated to Zinke's Great Northern Veterans Peace Park Foundation 10 years ago to create a park, but the land is largely untouched.

Zinke spokeswoman Heather Swift did not have immediate comment on Tuesday. Zinke told Politico that he is no longer involved with the foundation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler

    Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:30:32 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-06-19 18:23:53 GMT
    A letter signed by 120 victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar demands that Michigan State University's governing board remove interim school president John Engler.More >>
    A letter signed by 120 victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar demands that Michigan State University's governing board remove interim school president John Engler.More >>

  • 'Don't leave me, Mom': Detainee tells of separation from son

    'Don't leave me, Mom': Detainee tells of separation from son

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-06-19 18:23:51 GMT
    (Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...
    'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>
    'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>

  • Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:11:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-06-19 18:23:48 GMT
    (Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...(Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly