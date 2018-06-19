Jefferson Co. BOE asks member to resign after social media posts - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jefferson Co. BOE asks member to resign after social media posts

Jefferson Co. Board of Education (Source: WBRC Video) Jefferson Co. Board of Education (Source: WBRC Video)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Jefferson County Board of Education has asked member Donna Pike to resign over some controversial social media posts she shared.

A community activist confronted Pike about the posts during a meeting earlier this month.

Pike is accused of sharing a disparaging post about former White House Staffer Valerie Jarrett and  former first Lady Michelle Obama

Since Pike is elected the board cannot fire her, they can only pass a resolution asking her to resign. 

Pike was not at the meeting.

