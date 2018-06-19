The list of celebrities upset by US border policy grows - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The list of celebrities upset by US border policy grows

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson has called out current immigration policies as “outrageous” and extended an offer to meet President Donald Trump at one of the de... (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson has called out current immigration policies as “outrageous” and extended an offer to meet President Donald Trump at one of the de...

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Country music icon Willie Nelson has extended an offer to meet President Donald Trump at one of the detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border to better understand what's happening there.

It's the latest attempt by a celebrity hoping to end the administration's policy of separating families at border crossings.

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have donated and raised $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union. Ellen DeGeneres tweeted a link to groups fighting the policy. And Kate Walsh has pleaded with critics to call their senators and demand a change.

