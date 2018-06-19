NY Times strikes Trump aide's voice from podcast at request - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NY Times strikes Trump aide's voice from podcast at request

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). White House senior adviser Stephen Miller waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump to the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). White House senior adviser Stephen Miller waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump to the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Washington.

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Times says it agreed at the request of the White House not to use audio from an interview with President Trump's aide Stephen Miller for Tuesday's episode of its popular podcast "The Daily."

The Times said Tuesday that reporters Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Michael D. Shear interviewed Miller for a story that appeared in print and online last weekend. He was quoted in the article, but the White House balked at letting Miller's voice be heard on "The Daily," the podcast that gets roughly 1 million downloads each day.

The newspaper said it agreed not to use the audio because ground rules for how Miller's interview would be used were not clearly established. Information Miller gave to reporters was still used in the podcast.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bucks' Sterling Brown sues Milwaukee over stun-gun arrest

    Bucks' Sterling Brown sues Milwaukee over stun-gun arrest

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:32:35 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:33:53 GMT
    This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens parking lot. (Milwaukee Police Dept/AP)This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens parking lot. (Milwaukee Police Dept/AP)

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the city and its police department because officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation in January.

    More >>

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the city and its police department because officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation in January.

    More >>

  • 'Don't leave me, Mom': Detainee tells of separation from son

    'Don't leave me, Mom': Detainee tells of separation from son

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:33:50 GMT
    (Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...
    'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>
    'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>

  • Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler

    Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:30:32 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:33:09 GMT
    A letter signed by 120 victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar demands that Michigan State University's governing board remove interim school president John Engler.More >>
    A letter signed by 120 victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar demands that Michigan State University's governing board remove interim school president John Engler.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly