Jill: Tracking building heat through Wednesday

Hotter Tuesday but not wicked humid, just uncomfortable. Temperatures climb into the lower to middle 90s and will feel around 100 degrees at times. We will see a few puffy clouds and only a 10 percent shower chance.



The weather looks great for those going to Regions Field for the Southern League All-Star Game at 7:05 p.m. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s at the start.

The heat intensifies on Wednesday ahead of our next big thing, which is a system that will bring us rain and storms by Thursday. Summer officially begins at 5:07 a.m. on Thursday, which is known as the summer solstice.



The chance for rain tomorrow climbs to 30 percent across west Alabama in the afternoon, otherwise it will be dry.

A storm system raises rain chances to 70 percent on Thursday in Alabama and keeps it in the 50 percent range through Saturday.



Rain chances back off on Sunday and temperatures do the opposite!



Tracking building heat starting on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

