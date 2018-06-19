Rising rapper Jimmy Wopo shot dead in Pittsburgh - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rising rapper Jimmy Wopo shot dead in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Up-and-coming rapper Jimmy Wopo has been shot and killed in Pittsburgh.

Police say Wopo was killed and another man injured when someone opened fire on their car in the city's Hill District Monday afternoon.

Wopo's manager Taylor Maglin confirmed the death Monday, saying in a Facebook post, "I lost my brother today and it's the worst feeling in the world."

The 21-year-old musician, whose real name was Travon Smart, had multiple videos that surpassed 1 million views on YouTube, including "Elm Street" and "First Day Out."

He previously told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he had been shot twice in the past.

His attorney, Owen Seman, says he spoke with Wopo minutes before the shooting to discuss a contract with a major rap label.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

