College World Series: Westburg has 7 RBI as Mississippi State be - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

College World Series: Westburg has 7 RBI as Mississippi State beats North Carolina 12-2

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Fitting that King Banana would have a big impact for the team known for the Rally Banana. Jordan Westburg’s grand slam in the 2nd inning gave Mississippi State the lead. The Bulldogs would use an 8-run 8th to beat North Carolina 12-2. Westburg hit the first grand slam at the College World Series since 2010.

Westburg capped a 7 RBI afternoon with a 3-run double in the 8th.

Rowdey Jordan started the big inning with a bloop single.

The win means MSU gets 2 days off & advances to the Bracket 1 Final. The Bulldogs only need 1 win to advance to the CWS Finals. You can watch MSU postgame reaction below.

2018 College World Series

TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska

Saturday, June 16th

Mississippi State 1, Washington 0

North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6

Monday, June 18th

Oregon State 14, Washington 5

- Huskies eliminated

Tuesday, June 19th

Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2

- Winner's Bracket

Wednesday, June 20th

6:00pm: North Carolina vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)

- Elimination Game

Friday, June 22nd

2:00pm: Mississippi State  vs. UNC/OSU winner (TV: ESPN)

- Bracket 1 Final

Saturday, June 23rd

TBA: Bracket 1 Final

- If Necessary

2018 CWS Finals

Monday, June 25th 6:00pm: Game 1 (TV: ESPN)

Tuesday, June 26th 6:00pm: Game 2 (TV: ESPN)

Wednesday, June 27th 6:00pm: Game 3 (TV: ESPN) - If Necessary

