College World Series: Westburg grand slam gives Mississippi State an early lead

Fitting that King Banana would go yard for the team known for the Rally Banana. Jordan Westburg cleared the bases in the 2nd inning with a grand slam, Mississippi State leads North Carolina 4-1 in the 3rd inning. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

It’s the 2nd grand slam hit at the College World Series since the event moved to TD Ameritrade Park.

There’s quite the incentive for the Bulldogs & Tar Heels. The winner gets 2 days off & advances to the Bracket 1 Final. They would only need 1 win to advance to the CWS Finals.

2018 College World Series

TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska

Saturday, June 16th

Mississippi State 1, Washington 0

North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6

Monday, June 18th

Oregon State 14, Washington 5

- Huskies eliminated

Tuesday, June 19th

Mississippi State/North Carolina in progress (TV: ESPN2)

- Winner's Bracket

Wednesday, June 20th

6:00pm: MSU/UNC loser vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)

- Elimination Game

Friday, June 22nd

2:00pm: MSU/UNC winner vs. Wednesday 6pm winner (TV: ESPN)

- Bracket 1 Final

Saturday, June 23rd

TBA: Bracket 1 Final

- If Necessary

2018 CWS Finals

Monday, June 25th 6:00pm: Game 1 (TV: ESPN)

Tuesday, June 26th 6:00pm: Game 2 (TV: ESPN)

Wednesday, June 27th 6:00pm: Game 3 (TV: ESPN) - If Necessary

