College World Series: Westburg grand slam gives Mississippi State an early lead

Fitting that King Banana would go yard for the team known for the Rally Banana. Jordan Westburg cleared the bases in the 2nd inning with a grand slam, Mississippi State leads North Carolina 4-1 in the 3rd inning. You can watch the game on ESPN2.
THE BANANA MAN HIMSELF.— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018
???? GRAND SLAM ????#CWS pic.twitter.com/Cl4uRbDm0G
holy hell....— Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) June 19, 2018
GRAND SLAM JORDAN WESTBURG!!
He CRUSHED that ball-- past the bullpen.
MSU up 4-1 T2
It’s the 2nd grand slam hit at the College World Series since the event moved to TD Ameritrade Park.
There’s quite the incentive for the Bulldogs & Tar Heels. The winner gets 2 days off & advances to the Bracket 1 Final. They would only need 1 win to advance to the CWS Finals.
2018 College World Series
TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska
Saturday, June 16th
Mississippi State 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6
Monday, June 18th
Oregon State 14, Washington 5
- Huskies eliminated
Tuesday, June 19th
Mississippi State/North Carolina in progress (TV: ESPN2)
- Winner's Bracket
Wednesday, June 20th
6:00pm: MSU/UNC loser vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)
- Elimination Game
Friday, June 22nd
2:00pm: MSU/UNC winner vs. Wednesday 6pm winner (TV: ESPN)
- Bracket 1 Final
Saturday, June 23rd
TBA: Bracket 1 Final
- If Necessary
2018 CWS Finals
Monday, June 25th 6:00pm: Game 1 (TV: ESPN)
Tuesday, June 26th 6:00pm: Game 2 (TV: ESPN)
Wednesday, June 27th 6:00pm: Game 3 (TV: ESPN) - If Necessary
