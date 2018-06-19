Colombian singer at World Cup reports hotel theft in Moscow - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Colombian singer at World Cup reports hotel theft in Moscow

(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, Colombian singer Maluma, right, gestures next to Mexico goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona, left, at the end of a training session of the Mexico national soccer team at the World C... (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, Colombian singer Maluma, right, gestures next to Mexico goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona, left, at the end of a training session of the Mexico national soccer team at the World C...

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian police say that $800,000 worth of valuables have been stolen from Colombian singer Maluma's hotel room in Moscow while he's visiting Russia to support the Colombia team at the World Cup.

Russian news reports quoted local police as saying that the stolen items included a variety of luxury watches, numerous pieces of jewelry and other belongings. They said a thief apparently got into Maluma's room posing as his guest while the singer was absent. It wasn't immediately clear when the theft took place.

The value of the items was estimated at more than 50 million rubles (about $800,000). An official investigation is underway.

Maluma traveled to Saransk Tuesday where Japan beat Colombia 2-1.

