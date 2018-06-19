Get Aëdle’s first wireless headphones at a deep discount for a limited time

By Kris Wouk



You might think that headphones and wallets don’t have a whole lot in common, but they do when it comes to leather. French company Adle offers the best of both worlds by specializing in headphones and “travel instruments” — think wallets, pouches, and sleeves. One thing the company hasn’t offered to date is wireless headphones, but that all changes with the launch of the company’s VK-X wireless headphones.

The Adle VK-X might be the company’s first wireless headphones, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that while based on the feature set you’ll see while headphone shopping. The headphones feature a 24-bit DAC for wired use, and a handful of the best audio codecs for wireless use, with support for AptX HD, AAC, and LDAC. The 40mm custom drivers use a titanium membrane and neodymium magnets, and built-in active noise canceling (ANC) helps keep loud conversations and other noise at bay.

The headphones are constructed using CNC machined stainless steel and aluminum to keep the weight down. The headphones are finished in genuine lambskin leather from the south of France, while the entire design is collapsible for easy portability. An included hard case keeps the headphones protected.

Battery life is claimed as being anywhere from 14 to 24 hours, depending on the volume you’re listening at and whether or not you’re using the ANC. The headphones make use of a USB-C connector, which is handy if you’re looking to use the charger you use with your new phone with the headphones. Fast charging means you can charge the headphones in less than 30 minutes.

Adle plans to launch the VK-X headphones in November, but if you’re looking to get your hands on them early and get a discount while you’re at it, the company is launching with a limited availability Indiegogo campaign that starts June 14. The very first batch is limited to 1,000 units, sold on a first come, first served basis.

While the headphones will eventually retail for $650, those who pre-order via the Indiegogo campaign will get them for $325 to $400. For more information, see the Adle website. In the meantime, if these don’t seem perfect for you, or you just want to look around, check out our list of the best wireless headphones. If the price is a little too high, you might want to take a look at our roundup of the best cheap headphones instead.



